Charif Souki Sells 418,299 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $481,043.85. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,197,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,277,498.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $699,282.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $804,180.52.

On Friday, February 17th, Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $1,388,991.41.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $2,324,939.45.

Tellurian Stock Down 8.0 %

TELL opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $554.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

