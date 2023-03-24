Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $193.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $308.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

