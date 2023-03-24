Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $61.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as low as $57.21 and last traded at $57.31. 3,367,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 19,464,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

