Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Kit Kyte Acquires 15,989 Shares of Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Rating) insider Kit Kyte purchased 15,989 shares of Checkit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £4,956.59 ($6,086.93).
Checkit Price Performance
LON:CKT opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.92. The firm has a market cap of £32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.61. Checkit plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13.74 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.52).
Checkit Company Profile
