Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Kit Kyte Acquires 15,989 Shares of Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Rating) insider Kit Kyte purchased 15,989 shares of Checkit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £4,956.59 ($6,086.93).

Checkit Price Performance

LON:CKT opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.92. The firm has a market cap of £32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.61. Checkit plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13.74 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.52).

Get Checkit alerts:

Checkit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.