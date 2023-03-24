Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

CMMB stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $1,206,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,241,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,023,760.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

