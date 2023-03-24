Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.
CMMB stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.
In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $1,206,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,241,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,023,760.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
