Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 267,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG opened at $146.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

