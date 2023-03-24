Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.76, but opened at $36.20. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chewy shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 3,126,695 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHWY. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -698.46, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

