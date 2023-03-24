China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CAAS opened at $5.84 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.