China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
China Automotive Systems Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of CAAS opened at $5.84 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
