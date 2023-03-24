Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,333 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $16.11 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Toast

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Toast by 85.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Toast by 844.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

