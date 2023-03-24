Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

