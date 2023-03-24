Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
