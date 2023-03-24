Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CIDM opened at $0.44 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cinedigm

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Further Reading

