Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of CIDM opened at $0.44 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
