Cinemark Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,048 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 4,628 put options.

Cinemark Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,300 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $8,659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cinemark by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 576,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

