Cipher Mining (CIFR) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cipher Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cipher Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cipher Mining Competitors 275 1241 1834 67 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 23.93%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.12%. Given Cipher Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining’s peers have a beta of 6.09, suggesting that their average share price is 509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22% Cipher Mining Competitors -48.12% 2.75% -0.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million -$39.05 million -14.63 Cipher Mining Competitors $3.76 billion $583.51 million -2.69

Cipher Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cipher Mining peers beat Cipher Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

