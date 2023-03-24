Citigroup Upgrades So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) to Buy

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

So-Young International Stock Performance

So-Young International stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in So-Young International by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

