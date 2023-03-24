Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Clean Harbors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $132.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,887 shares of company stock worth $2,083,323. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

