Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Climb Global Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Climb Global Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Climb Global Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. Climb Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In related news, Director John R. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,584.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

Featured Stories

