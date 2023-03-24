CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $249.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.46. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

