Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

