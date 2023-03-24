Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.
Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.