Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 28,408 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 28,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,192 ($26.92), for a total transaction of £622,703.36 ($764,710.01).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($25.90) per share, with a total value of £4,344.54 ($5,335.31).

On Friday, February 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,145 ($26.34), for a total transaction of £643,500 ($790,249.29).

On Tuesday, February 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($25.67), for a total transaction of £151,880.30 ($186,516.39).

On Friday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,071 ($25.43) per share, with a total value of £4,266.26 ($5,239.17).

On Tuesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 214 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,944 ($23.87) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,108.88).

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($24.33), for a total transaction of £18,482.73 ($22,697.69).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,171 ($26.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The firm has a market cap of £7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,215.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 1,496 ($18.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,201 ($27.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,043.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,985.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCH shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.02) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.39) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.16) to GBX 2,500 ($30.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,341.67 ($28.76).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

