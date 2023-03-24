Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

KO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

