Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $77.14, but opened at $61.85. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 12,796,895 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and sold 383,234 shares worth $18,396,219. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on COIN. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

