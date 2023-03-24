Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 631 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $515.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.