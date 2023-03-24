Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,504 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,178,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

NYSE:LEN opened at $103.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

