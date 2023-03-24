Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,288 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $318.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,808.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,808.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,808.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,808.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $40,065,887. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

