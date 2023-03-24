Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $281,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,773,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,773,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

