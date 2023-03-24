Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $313,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $161.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.32. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $195.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

