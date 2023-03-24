Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $306,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $98.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $98.11 and a one year high of $175.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.77%.
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
