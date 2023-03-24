Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,209 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.3% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $685,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,789 shares of company stock worth $17,339,473. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Further Reading

