Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,583 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

PEAK stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

