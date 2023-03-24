Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ciena by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 61.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 29.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 30.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $174,535.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,377,306.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $174,535.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,377,306.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,516 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

