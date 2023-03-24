Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $48.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.