Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $288.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.06. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $440.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

