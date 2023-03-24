Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Price Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Columbia Banking System traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.51. Approximately 982,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,746,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 143.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,742,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,132 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,148,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,644,000.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

