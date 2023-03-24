Comerica Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,687 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 415% compared to the typical volume of 1,882 put options.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $40.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $97.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Comerica

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

