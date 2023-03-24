Community Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

