Comparing Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) & Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ)

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) and Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Resource Services has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Hudson Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $169.21 million 0.35 $3.23 million $2.92 7.26 Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hudson Global and Corporate Resource Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hudson Global has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hudson Global and Corporate Resource Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Global presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.57%. Given Hudson Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hudson Global is more favorable than Corporate Resource Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and Corporate Resource Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global 4.53% 29.62% 19.32% Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hudson Global beats Corporate Resource Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Corporate Resource Services

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. is in bankruptcy, previously it operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries that provides diversified staffing, recruiting, and consulting services with a focus on delivering its customers temporary staffing solutions for professional services, administrative and light industrial positions. The company was founded on December 15, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

