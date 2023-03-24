Comparing Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart N/A -79.47% -60.62% Vigil Neuroscience N/A -55.45% -38.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $110,000.00 925.14 -$107.76 million ($0.84) -0.89 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$43.28 million ($9.99) -1.15

This table compares Vaxart and Vigil Neuroscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vigil Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaxart. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vaxart and Vigil Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vaxart currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 532.74%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.01%. Given Vaxart’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 3.75, suggesting that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats Vaxart on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology (VAAST) oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection. It is developing prophylactic vaccine candidates that target a range of infectious diseases, including SARS-CoV-2, norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

