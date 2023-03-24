Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after CL King lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $47.00. CL King currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass Minerals International traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 371487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 438.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.