Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Conformis has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Conformis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.