Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Conformis has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.
About Conformis
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.