Contrasting Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 2 0 0 0 1.00 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Commonwealth Bank of Australia presently has a consensus target price of $91.30, indicating a potential upside of 41.70%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

0.3% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.71 $6.47 billion N/A N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $6.60 billion 0.36 $496.58 million $0.64 3.33

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 10.38% 8.51% 0.94%

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high-net-worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and insurance businesses operating in New Zealand. The Corporate Centre and Other segments include support functions such as investor relations, group marketing and strategy, group governance, and group treasury. The Wealth Management segm

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

