Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 698.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after buying an additional 3,490,016 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 3,152,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $12,630,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after buying an additional 1,346,753 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.63 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.21.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.69%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

