Cooper Financial Group Makes New $146,000 Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 196,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 104,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,019,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 179,091 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

