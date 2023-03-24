Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Copart by 2,263.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.