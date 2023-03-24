Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

CHW stock opened at C$8.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.46. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39, a current ratio of 49.11 and a quick ratio of 38.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

