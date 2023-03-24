Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,507 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Stock Performance

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

