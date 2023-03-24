CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 549,051 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 914.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

