Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Sells $501,858.40 in Stock

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.