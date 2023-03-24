Coty (NYSE:COTY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coty traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 1141092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

COTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 335.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

