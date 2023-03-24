Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,127,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Coursera Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:COUR opened at $10.60 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
