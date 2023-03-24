CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CVU opened at $3.63 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.76.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

