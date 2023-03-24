CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
CVU opened at $3.63 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.76.
About CPI Aerostructures
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.